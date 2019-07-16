Have your chance to nominate a hospital hero in Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ ‘People’s Award’

Fundraising is still ongoing to raise money for King’s Mill Hospital’s new gamma scanner.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has set a target of £550,000 to purchase the new equipment, which will allow for quicker, smoother diagnoses of illnesses such as cancer.

Richard Mitchell, SFH chief executive, your Chad head of content Jon Ball, 2018 People's Award winner Dr Steve Jones, and Carolyn Radford, Stags' CEO.

So far more than £300k has been donated to the appeal.

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at justgiving.com/sherwoodforest or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.

Cheques should be made to Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

Mansfield Community Hospital.