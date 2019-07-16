Have your chance to nominate a hospital hero in Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ ‘People’s Award’

Fundraising is still ongoing to raise money for King’s Mill Hospital’s new gamma scanner.
Sherwood Forest Hospitals has set a target of £550,000 to purchase the new equipment, which will allow for quicker, smoother diagnoses of illnesses such as cancer.
So far more than £300k has been donated to the appeal.
Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at justgiving.com/sherwoodforest or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.
Cheques should be made to Sherwood Forest Hospitals.