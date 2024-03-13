Harriett takes up senior role at Your Home Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harriett, who has spent almost all of her career in the care industry, hopes to help the company to expand while at the same time maintain its highly-prized Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.

She said: “I love the fact that Paul and the team at Your Home Care have goals that I too share. We want to remain Outstanding, we want to expand into new areas, and we want to diversify our workforce, for example attracting more male carers.

“The fact that Your Home Care achieved its Outstanding rating in such a short space of time is testament to the hard work and vision of all involved with the company right at the start. I want to be part of the exciting journey going forward.”

Harriett Renolds takes up her new role at Your Home Care.

Originally from Nottingham, Harriett left home at the age of 16 and joined the army, becoming a medic. After leaving the armed forces, she has been a carer, worked for award-winning care agencies and nurse recruitment companies, and been a registered care manager.

Her role at Your Home Care is to manage the day-to-day delivery of care, to meet new clients, to make sure that staff are sufficiently trained, and to ensure that all colleagues, whether office based or out in the community, always adhere to the standards required by the CQC.

Paul Pitchford, co-founder and director at Your Home Care, said: “Harriett brings with her a vast wealth of experience and skills that will not only help the company on a day-to-day level but also help it to expand and become even more of a success.”

Your Home Care was launched by Paul and business partner Scott Marsh in July 2020, achieving the coveted Outstanding rating in May 2022.

With its offices and dedicated training rooms at The Sidings, Mansfield Woodhouse, the company delivers services that include, among others, Alzheimer's and dementia care, companionship, personal care, respite care, and medical assistance.

Your Home Care has also recently hosted sessions from RISE Life - Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, which offers people an adapted, seated sports programme designed to transform people's confidence and their physical and mental wellbeing.