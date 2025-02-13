Half-term vaccination clinics for secondary school age students

A boy being vaccinated

Students in years 7 – 11 have the chance to catch up on any missed vaccinations at a series of clinics next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire can be booked into clinics for HPV (human papillomavirus), DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and polio), MenACWY (meningitis, sepsis and septicaemia) and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations.

The clinics will be held on:

Monday 17 Feb (10am – 3pm): Retford Family Hub, Spa Lane, Retford DN22 6EA (Car Park on New Street)

Tues 18 Feb (10am – 3.30pm): Hucknall Family Hub, Broomhill Road, Nottingham NG15 6AJ

Wed 19 Feb (9.30am – 4pm): Intrahealth Unit 2A, East Bridgford Industrial Estate, Kneesall Road, East Bridgford, NG13 8PJ

Thurs 20 Feb (9.30am – 3.30pm): Arnbrook Family Hub, Bestwood Lodge Dr, Arnold, NG5 8NE. (What 3 words rise.broke.stump)

Fri 21 Feb (9.30am – 12pm): The Meadows Family Hub, Kirkby Gardens, Nottingham, NG2 2HZ

Fri 21 Feb (1 – 4pm): Stapleford Care Centre, Church Street, Stapleford NG9 8DB

Fri 21 Feb (10am – 3.30pm): Ladybrook Family Hub, 116 Somersall Street, Mansfield, NG19 6EW

Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then 2).