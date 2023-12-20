Green partnership improves public transport for hospital users

Two bus stops have been introduced to the grounds of King’s Mill Hospital, allowing patients, visitors and staff to be dropped off closer to the main entrance of the hospital.

The introduction of the bus stops is thanks to a partnership between Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Nottinghamshire County Council and Stagecoach East Midlands.

Stagecoach East Midlands has operated the high frequency number 1 bus service along Sutton Road and past King’s Mill Hospital for many years, and previously passengers would have to board and get off on Sutton Road outside the hospital grounds then walk the 200m to the hospital main entrance. Now, bus users attending hospital for work, appointments or to visit friends and relatives will be dropped off on hospital grounds close to the main entrance.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "Stagecoach is delighted to be part of this initiative. In partnership with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council, we have improved the bus service experience for staff, patients, and visitors by serving the King’s Mill Hospital site. This has been complimented by new bus shelter facilities with real time information, and traffic light priority to allow smooth access for our Miller service.”

(L-R) Cllr Neil Clarke, Paul Robinson, Matt Cranwell at King's Mill Hospital

“This a great demonstration of partnership working to improve bus services for the local community. The latest changes will make travel easier, and we hope will be well received by our customers traveling to and from King’s Mill Hospital."

Thanks to funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), Nottinghamshire County Council has upgraded the traffic light signals at the two entry and exit points at King’s Mill Hospital to give local bus services priority. Buses communicate their position and punctuality of service to the urban traffic control centre, which will then trigger specific traffic lights to green to reduce delays and keep buses running on time.

Councillor Clarke, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to provide this support for passengers visiting Kings Mill Hospital. Our investment in this scheme is thanks to our Bus Service Improvement Plan funding as well as the county council’s Green Investment Fund, which was set up in 2021 to invest in small to medium capital projects which support environmental improvements.

“By upgrading traffic signals at the two entry and exit points to the hospital to give local buses priority, we have been able to ensure that Stagecoach East Midlands’ buses are able to serve the campus without disruption to the timetable.

“Our work to provide high quality solar powered bus stop facilities is a great example of our commitment to the environment and I am thrilled that we have been able to work with our partners to deliver this scheme to benefit passengers and patients.”

Nottinghamshire County Council has provided two high quality bus shelters with lighting and integrated real time information displays, which provide live next bus information along with disruption and general travel information. The bus stops are also fully accessible with seating for up to six passengers plus space for wheelchair users.

The bus stops have been made possible thanks to a combination of funds from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust and the County Council’s Green Investment Fund. To complement the zero carbon ambitions of the Trust, the Council ensured that the displays are 100% solar powered with battery storage and are powered 24/7 all year round.

The Trust’s green plan sets out its plans for sustainable development and long-term carbon dioxide emission reductions, with the overall aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Paul Robinson, Chief Executive, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted that we can offer this service to give bus users’ easier access to our hospital. It will really benefit those who are less able to walk and take away anxiety around missing appointments. It’s also great news for colleagues at the Trust and means that they can finish their shift without the added stress of having to run to make their bus home.

“I must extend my thanks to both Stagecoach East Midlands and Nottinghamshire County Council who have been instrumental in making this change happen. I’m pleased that the new facilities meet our plans to become a net zero Trust – every little change we can make will help us to eventually meet this goal.”