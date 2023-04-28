Green light for new diagnostic centre next to Mansfield Community Hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced it had submitted plans to Mansfield District Council in January to build the purpose-built ‘Community Diagnostics Centre’ – or CDC – alongside its Mansfield Community Hospital in Stockwell Gate.

The multimillion-pound plans went on to receive national funding in February, prior to them being considered by Mansfield District Council earlier this week.

Now those proposals have received the vital boost they needed to allow work to start on the new facility this summer, following Mansfield District Council’s decision to approve the plans at its Planning Committee on Monday, April 24.

Amanda Barrett diagnostic improvement manager showing the plans to Sue Holmes governor Sherwood Forest hospitals and John Roddy a member of the public

Once built, the facility will become a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients from across Nottinghamshire to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit.

The centre will also reduce the time it takes for patients to be referred for vital tests, which will in-turn help patients to receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner. A range of clinical and non-clinical roles will also be recruited to at the centre.

David Ainsworth, Director of Strategy and Partnerships for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said: “Community Diagnostic Centres are redefining the way patients access tests across the country and we’re delighted that these plans have been given the go-ahead.

“Our NHS staff are already providing the latest advancements in diagnostic treatment and care. Now these plans have received the vital approval that they need, we hope the centre will boost those efforts and ensure that local people can access the life-saving tests, checks and treatment they need even more quickly.”

A key driver for the centre is to slash waiting times for patients to access the checks they need.

Getting a rapid diagnosis for conditions such as cancer will help patients access the treatments they need more quickly – something that could be genuinely life-saving, as earlier diagnosis is key to improving survival rates and quality of life for those suffering chronic diseases.

Checks available at the new centre will include a host of X-rays, scans and tests for a range of other conditions, including cancer and other long-term conditions – like heart and lung disease.

The centre will be built where a derelict building that is awaiting demolition currently stands on the Mansfield Community Hospital site.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s excellent news that the plans have been approved, as this facility will help so many patients across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to be seen and diagnosed quickly and efficiently.

“Although the centre will be based in Mansfield, this new facility will be a huge boost for the area as a whole as patients across the whole of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be able to benefit from the facilities available there.

“It will be great to see the positive impact this will have on patient care in the future.”