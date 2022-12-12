GPs in Mansfield: The five surgeries with the least waiting time for an appointment
The GP practices in Mansfield where patients are most likely to wait the least amount of time for an appointment have been revealed in new figures up to the end of October.
The Government said the new data published by NHS Digital – which gives detailed information on appointments and waiting times for individual GP practices across England – will help patients ‘make a more informed choice about the practice they choose to visit’.
And while patients at many practices across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire have been seeing long waiting times for appointment, these five have bucked the trend with many patients getting their appointments within two weeks and only a handful having to wait longer.