Patients at these medical practices have found themselves waiting less time than others for appointments.

GPs in Mansfield: The five surgeries with the least waiting time for an appointment

The GP practices in Mansfield where patients are most likely to wait the least amount of time for an appointment have been revealed in new figures up to the end of October.

By Lucy Roberts
7 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 3:36pm

The Government said the new data published by NHS Digital – which gives detailed information on appointments and waiting times for individual GP practices across England – will help patients ‘make a more informed choice about the practice they choose to visit’.

And while patients at many practices across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire have been seeing long waiting times for appointment, these five have bucked the trend with many patients getting their appointments within two weeks and only a handful having to wait longer.

1. Orchard Medical Practice

At Orchard Medical Practice, on Stockwell Gate, just 11 per cent of 11,965 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight.

2. Major Oak Medical Practice

At the Major Oak Medical Practice, in Edwinstowe, just 11.5 per cent of 3,759 appointments saw patients wait longer than a fortnight.

3. Pleasley Surgery

At Pleasley Surgery, just 14.5 per cent of 2,206 appointments involved patients waiting longer than two weeks.

4. Acorn Medical Practice

At Acorn Medical Practice, on Wood Street, Mansfield, 20.6 per cent of 1,893 appointments saw patients waiting longer than two weeks.

