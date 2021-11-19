The majority of patients, 71 per cent, had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, up from 65 per cent in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250 million package for GPs in England to improve access to their services – but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

Dr Richard Vautrey, outgoing chairman of British Medical Association’s GPs committee, said Mr Javid’s criticisms of how GPs work have fuelled a rise in verbal and physical attacks on them and their staff.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April 2021ar to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service. About a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst-rated surgeries in Ashfield, Mansfield and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices, out of the 125 in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group area, which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

Some surgeries had survey response numbers so low the figures were not published. These surgeries have been omitted.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

.

1. Selston Surgery, Nottingham Road, Selston There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Selston Surgery. The response rate was 45.6 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 64.5 per cent said it was very good and 23 per cent said it was fairly good. CCG ranking: four, out of 125. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Woodlands Medical Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Woodlands Medical Practice. The response rate was 41.8 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 52.6 per cent said it was very good and 27.9 per cent said it was fairly good. CCG ranking: 9. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road, Rainworth There were 346 survey forms sent out to patients at Hill View Surgery. The response rate was 35.5 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 51.2 per cent said it was very good and 37.5 per cent said it was fairly good. CCG ranking: 12. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Health Care Complex, Low Moor Road, Kirkby There were 397 survey forms sent out to patients at The Health Care Complex. The response rate was 32 per cent. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 49.2 per cent said it was very good and 38.3 per cent said it was fairly good. CCG ranking: 14. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales