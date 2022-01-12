GP hails 'fantastic' opportunity for Mansfield residents to take part in cancer screening

Those aged 50-77 are being asked to look out for a letter from the NHS inviting them to volunteer to take part in the potentially lifesaving Galleri™ test – the first of its kind.

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years, will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic at the Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road from January 5 to January 22.

The test is part of a study conducted in the USA which works by finding chemical changes in fragments of genetic code that leak from tumours into the bloodstream, and is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participent Rita Craggs with cancer research assistant Craig Haarhoff.

Dr Thilan Bartholomeuz, GP Partner at Abbey Medical Group, said: “Most of us are now aware of the benefits of finding cancer earlier when it is easier to treat.

"By taking part in this trial, the people of Mansfield will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer around the world.

"It is fantastic that the people of Mansfield are getting the chance to take part.”

Results take around four weeks, and anyone receiving a positive result will be contacted directly by the research team and given a fast-tracked referral for further diagnostic testing to clarify if the patient has the early stages of cancer.

GP Thilan Bartholomeuz.

The test currently has a very low false positive rate of 0.5 per cent, and participants are also invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give further blood samples.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “It’s great to be part of the trial, especially as we have such a long history of cancer cases related to our industries in this area.

"Early prevention is key, so this test could be life-changing.”

Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone.

Sally-Ann Bell team lead talks to Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.