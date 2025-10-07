Giltbrook care home told it still 'requires improvement' by Government watchdog

A Giltbrook care home has again been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

GHC Nursing Home, on Nottingham Road, is run by Giltbrook Health Care Limited and is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to older adults with physical healthcare needs and people living with dementia.

At the time of the assessment, back in March, the service supported 24 people.

The last CQC rating for the home was ‘requires improvement’ and the latest inspection did not change that rating with the home being rated ‘good’ only for caring.

GHC Nursing Home in Giltbrook has been rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC. Photo: Google

It was rated as ‘requires improvement’ for effective, responsive and well-led and ‘inadquate’ for safe, leading to the overall ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Inspectors said: “We assessed a small number of quality statements from the effective, and responsive key questions and found areas of concern.

"During this assessment we identified breaches in relation to person-centred care, safe care and treatment and governance systems.

"Staffing levels were not always sufficient to meets people’s care and support needs.

"Due to lack of staffing, people did not always receive their food and drink in a timely manner or ensure people had consumed enough food and drink.

"Safety risks to people were not always managed well and risks were not always assessed.

"Staff had not always followed their training when supporting people with moving and handling which could have put people at risk of harm.

"The provider did not have an effective process for safeguarding incidents, we found that staff had not always reported safeguarding incidents to the local authority safeguarding team as required.

"There were no processes or systems in place when incidents had occurred to review what had happened and prevent re-occurrence.

"Lessons were not learned from safety incidents or complaints.

"People did not receive person-centred care – care was very task and staff focused.

"There was not a clear effective governance process or system in place.

“People told us they did not always experience safe care.

"We found where people had known risks these had not always been managed safely.

"One person told us, ‘I have diabetes and I have not been asked my views on how I would like staff to support me’.

"People and those important to them had not been involved in their care planning to have the opportunity to discuss their, likes, wishes, preferences and routines.

“People did not always receive timely care due to insufficient staffing.

One person told us, ‘when I ask to go to the toilet I can be waiting a long time’.

"People did not always receive person-centred care and we found there was a lack of meaningful activities for people to participate in.

"Whilst we found people’s experiences were not always positive, relatives spoke positively about the care and support their loved ones were receiving.”

Your Advertiser has contacted the home for comment.