Get down with the kids at White Post Farm's Goat Yoga sessions

The first Goat Yoga session of 2019 got underway yesterday at White Post Farm.

Following last years sell out run, the visitors farm in Farnsfield has brought back the class for 2019.

Goat Yoga is back for 2019

The concept is simple - combine the great health benefits of yoga with bouncing baby goats, who love nothing more than to climb on you.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire Labrador who had special high-chair to eat has died

Instructor Polly Wiltshire approached the farm about the idea of running Goat Yoga sessions last year.

Polly, who has kept goats for the last nine years said: "The class has the same health benefits of normal yoga, with the addition of cute and comical goats.

Participants can enjoy yoga with the added fun of goats

"It's hysterical, the goats are so funny - rolling about on peoples legs and playing around."

Starting in America as many fitness trends do, goat yoga has amassed a league of celebrity fans, including actress Kate Beckinsale.

Polly was inspired after seeing a video of the unusual yoga online before trying it out with her own goats.

So what can you expect from a goat yoga session?

"It's hysterical, the goats are so funny"

READ MORE: Last minute change of plans for Shirebrook gymnastics club venue

"The goats add an extra challenge to work around." Said Polly.

"You can expect lots of contact, and too see these beautiful animals close up."

"It's like no other yoga class. You will work hard and use your muscles, and end up in a good mood, covered in animal hair."

The yoga sessions sold out almost as soon as they were announced last year.

As well as adult sessions, Polly runs an earlier session for the whole family.

This year they will be taking pace on April 18 and 28, May 4 and 12, June 2 and 23.

To book, click here