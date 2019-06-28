Garden day at the Oaklands Centre

Staff at a Warsop residential home have organised a gardening day for people to pitch in and make a memory garden.

The Oaklands Centre, Oakfield Lane, specialises in providing care for adults with a learning disability, or suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s, memory loss and similar disorders. It offers 24/7 residential care and accommodated 20 adults with mild learning disabilities.

It has now organised the gardening day on Monday, July 1.

Stephen Lunn, centre chairman, who will lead the gardening project, said: “Residents had no place to remember their loved ones when they passed away, so the idea behind this was to give them a place where they can deal with their emotions and make a memory garden where they can relax and feel peaceful.

“We formed a Friends of the Oakland garden group and our job is to look after and maintain the garden beds and make any changes where we need to and ensure our residents are happy with the memory garden.

“The gardening day is a good chance for the people of Warsop to come down and get involved. All we ask if for them to bring some gardening equipment and get stuck in.”

If you have any plants you would like to donate for the memory garden or would like to volunteer as part of the gardening team call The Oaklands Centre on 01623 842080.