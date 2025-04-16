Football fans urged to get life-saving blood pressure checks as season reaches finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS is urging football fans and their families to take advantage of potentially life-saving free blood pressure checks in local pharmacies, as the 2024/25 season nears its climax during Stress Awareness Month.

With promotion, relegation, European qualification and a cup final all still possible for Nottinghamshire’s three professional clubs, tensions are running high on and off the field for players, coaching staff and fans.

In 2020, researchers at Oxford University confirmed that passionate football supporters are more at risk of experiencing dangerous levels of the hormone cortisol, commonly associated with stress.

Anyone aged 40 or over can get a free blood pressure check in a participating local pharmacy unless they have already been diagnosed with high blood pressure or have regular blood pressure checks with a health professional already.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (centre) has his blood pressure checked by Superintendent Pharmacist, Imran Mohammed, along with Stags season ticket holder, Shelley Mercer.

Between April and December 2024, pharmacy teams in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire carried out more than 43,000 blood pressure checks, with high-blood pressure detected in nearly 1,000 people. Management of this condition for these people may prevent an estimated eight deaths, 15 strokes and 10 myocardial infarctions (heart attacks)

Nigel Clough, the manager of Mansfield Town, joined Stags season ticket holder, Shelley Mercer at Orchard Pharmacy in Mansfield to have their blood pressure checked and Nigel is urging local people to do the same.

He said: “Staying match fit is important for fans, just as it is for players, and I’d really encourage Stags fans – in fact all football and non-football fans – to get their blood pressure checked regularly.

“The check is quick, painless, and being able to walk into your local high street pharmacy to have it done, often without even needing an appointment, means it’s also very convenient.

“Medical emergencies at football matches are, sadly, becoming all too common. By having your blood pressure checked you can detect underlying blood pressure issues you may have and this can literally be the difference between life and death.”

Blood pressure testing is available at most community pharmacies in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire without an appointment. The test measures the strength with which your blood pushes on the sides of your arteries as it’s pumped around your body.

The test is done by wrapping a cuff around your upper arm and filling with air until it feels tight. It is usually quick, painless and you get your result straight away.

Depending on the result, the Pharmacy might:

give you advice to support healthy living

arrange to fit a monitor that you wear for the day to monitor your blood pressure throughout the day

advise you to see a healthcare professional

Your test results are shared with your GP practice so that they can be recorded on your health record.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Having this quick test is the only way to find out what your blood pressure is – and it could save your life.

“Low blood pressure (hypotension) is not usually a problem, although it can cause dizziness and fainting in some people, but high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can increase your risk of developing serious problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, if it’s not treated.”

See the NHS website to find a pharmacy near you that offers free blood pressure checks.

For more information about the wide range of services available from your local community pharmacy, see the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire website.