February half term is finally here with kids across the UK excited to spend a week off school.

For parents this can be a challenge, especially trying to keep little ones entertained and active.

We’ve put together five ways you can enjoy a healthy half term this February.

With that comes better weather and more reasons to get outside and get active with our children. So, how can parents keep kids entertained over half term and what are the alternatives to sitting in front of a TV screen?

Don’t worry, we have you covered, we’ve put together a list of five ways you can enjoy a healthy half term with your little ones this February.

There are lots of ways you can enjoy a healthy half term this February. | Pexels, Ketut Subiyanto

Here are five tips for a healthy half term this February:

Get outside

There’s nothing like the fresh air and exercise, so why not dedicate time for an adventure in the great outdoors? From spending an afternoon at the park, to visiting the coast or visiting a National Trust property or grounds, there are plenty of wide open spaces just waiting to be explored.

Whatever you get up to, aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity each day, this helps ensure your children stay active whilst also improving cardiovascular health, bone health and helping to maintain a healthy weight.

Stick to their bedtime routine

It’s tempting to let your children stay up over half term and have a long lie-in, but it might be best to stick to their bedtime routine. Not only will this help create a smoother transition when they go back to school next week, it will also prevent a disruption to their circadian rhythm which could take time to settle leading to sleepless nights and sluggish mornings.

Avoid screen time

Screen time can be an engaging way to keep our kids entertained, but it’s import to do this in moderation. Advice from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends that children should have TV free days or a two hour limit on the time they spend in front of screens.

Arts and crafts are a great way to keep kids engaged. | Pexels

Get active at home

If you decide to spend half term at home that doesn’t mean you need to spend it in front of the TV, there are lots of ways you can create fun, engaging activities from the comfort of your living room.

From staying active with a daily workout video, to showing your moves at a silent disco or getting creative with arts and crafts, there are lots of ways to pass the time and keep your children active.

Get cooking in the kitchen

There’s no better way to teach your children about how to choose healthy meals and learn about nutrition than cooking with them in the kitchen. Recipe ideas such as how to make their own vegetable pizza to healthy banana ice cream, are simple and fun ways you can keep them engaged but also ensure they are eating a balanced meal.

