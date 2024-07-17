First patient in the East Midlands is treated with new Parkinson’s drug

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby man who is one of the first in the country to receive a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease says it has been life changing.

Damien Gath,52, underwent the treatment at Sherwood Forest Hospital, the first hospital in the East Midlands to offer Produodopa, a new infusion therapy treatment that is administered via a portable pump under the skin, for patients with advanced-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s Disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

The main symptoms include involuntary shaking or tremors of particular parts of the body and stiff and inflexible muscles, accompanied by slower movement.

Dr Nishantha Silva and Nurse Samantha Haynes pictured with Mr and Mrs Gath

Mr Gath, who was first diagnosed 12 years ago and has been under the care of Sherwood Forest Hospitals since 2016, underwent treatment with new infusion therapy just 7 days ago.

“It’s been extraordinary and life-changing – just shortly after first having the treatment I was able to make a cup of coffee more easily and go to the supermarket.”

His wife, Amanda, filmed him before the treatment and just two days after receiving it, the difference is remarkable.

Damien’s condition had recently worsened and he had been taking four separate oral drugs each six times a day to control the problematic involuntary movements which made those everyday activities a challenge.

The Parkinson's Team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals with Mr and Mrs Gath

He was in considerable pain at night and unable to sleep or even to turn over, experiencing significant fluctuations in his condition as the effects of the oral drugs were reduced during the night.

Since beginning the infusion therapy, which he has been trained to administer himself, at home, his quality of life has been transformed.

“The massive difference is that there are now no fluctuations” he explained

“I am also sleeping much better and the duvet doesn’t feel like a ton weight on my legs – I can turn over when I want to.” he added.

His wife, Amanda said

“We have always tried to continue to do normal everyday things like going out for a meal.

“But sometimes it was difficult to deal with the lack of understanding from people around you and that made me very protective of Damien.

“Now, we are just like any other couple enjoying themselves.”

Produodopa is administered as a continuous infusion therapy meaning the patient no longer experiences the fluctuations common in oral drugs caused as a dose of medication fades away and the next dose is not due. The portable drug infusion ensures a gradual release of medication, resulting in greater symptom management.

It is recommended for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease who experience severe changes in their movement abilities, and for whom standard Parkinson’s medications no longer offer sufficient relief.

Damien can also administer an additional dose when needed, offering greater personal control over his condition.

Teams at Sherwood Forest Hospital worked tirelessly to implement this new therapy as soon as it was approved for use by the NHS, to ensure it was available for our patients.

Dr Nishantha Silva, Consultant Geriatrician and Service lead for Parkinson’s disease and related movement disorders at SFH said

“We are proud to be the first Trust in the East Midlands to offer this and aim to build on this success by expanding access to Produodopa, ensuring that more patients can experience its benefits, providing our patients with the highest quality of care and latest treatment options.

“The successful implementation of Produodopa at SFH heralds a new era in the management of advanced Parkinson’s disease.”