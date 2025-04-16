Find out which pharmacies are open near you over the Easter period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS has published the opening hours for pharmacies in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire over the Easter bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details about which pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are on the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire website.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Pharmacists can give advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses, and many can offer services like a repeat supply of oral contraception without the need to visit a GP. Most pharmacists can also offer treatment and some prescription medicines for seven common conditions under the Pharmacy First scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, nobody wants to be poorly over the long bank holiday weekend, but we hope local people will be reassured that the NHS is here for them. If you’re unsure about which service is best for your needs, visit 111.nhs.uk or phone 111.”

Find out which pharmacies are open near you over Easter

Under the Pharmacy First scheme, pharmacists can help with these seven common conditions:

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

urinary tract infections or UTIs (women aged 16 to 64 years)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for the latest health and care information.