Fewer Mansfield children getting recommended exercise than before the pandemic

A lower proportion of children in Mansfield are getting enough exercise than before the pandemic, new figures show.

Sport England said it is "unacceptable" more than half of English children did not exercise enough last year, and called on the Government to take action.

Figures from the organisation's annual Active Lives Children and Young People Survey, which was completed by nearly 122,500 children in school years 1-11, show 48% of children met the guidance of exercising for an average of 60 minutes or more every day in the 2023-24 academic year.

This was up 2% from the previous year and from 2018-19 before the pandemic.

In Mansfield, just 45% of children met the exercising guidelines, down from 50% last year, and a decrease from 48% in 2018-19.

And, of the area's 483 respondents, 31% did less than an average of 30 minutes of activity a day.

Nationally, 23% of children were judged as "fairly active", meaning they didn't reach an average of 60 minutes a day this year, and 30% did less than an average of 30 minutes a day.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: "An active early life improves a child’s physical, mental and social health, so it’s unacceptable that fewer than half of children and young people are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines.

"All this points to the absolute need to address these problems head on. The challenge is huge - with issues like rising obesity levels and cost-of-living damaging children’s health prospects too – but so is the opportunity.

"An active generation is critical to the Government’s missions because active children turn into active adults, helping our NHS and improving the long-term health and wealth of our country.

Mr Hollingsworth urged the Government to directly address the lack of activity among children and young people across the country.

Younger children in years 1-2 are more likely to meet the guidelines than their older peers.

Additionally, gender, ethnicity, family affluence and the presence of a disability or long-term condition also affect activity levels.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said: "Today’s data shows that there is more work to do. This Government is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity to ensure that every young person can lead a healthy and active life."