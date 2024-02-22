Fears over coverage of mental health support teams in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mental health support teams allow children and young people to benefit from help for needs which would not meet the threshold of a ‘diagnosable mental health problem’.

This can include children experiencing low mood, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS says since their creation in 2019, the Nottinghamshire mental health teams have grown “exponentially”.

Councillors are concerned about mental health provision in some of Nottinghamshire's most deprived areas. Photo: Other

But support only reaches 45 per cent of schools within Nottinghamshire currently.

The programme is run by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Coun Michelle Welsh (Lab) told a Nottinghamshire Council health scrutiny committee meeting on February 20 that it was a ‘massive worry’ that schools in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw will not have the same provision as other areas, despite a planned expansion of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2025, 46 per cent of schools in Rushcliffe and 87 per cent of schools in Newark & Sherwood will be supported by mental health teams.

By comparison, only 12 per cent of schools in Bassetlaw, 29 per cent of schools in Mansfield and 24 per cent of schools in Ashfield will be covered by mental health teams.

NHS England said it selected areas which were eligible for the extra support based on deprivation data, eligibility for free school meals, the number of child protection plans, children in care and the number of safeguarding assessments.

Katharine Browne, senior public health and commissioning manager at the council, said Nottinghamshire was not invited to bid for the latest funding round with NHS England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Welsh said: “I always get disappointed when I hear about funding being competitive.

“You’re being treated the way you are because you’re doing good work and that is a disservice to children.

“They’re crying out for mental health support, particularly in primary schools.

“These figures are suggesting kids in our most deprived areas aren’t getting the support they need – it’s a massive worry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Jones, of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I do agree, it is a concern, one life lost is too many.

“Nationally, they need to dust off their wallets, get their hands in their pockets and get this sorted out.

“This is early intervention in action and it works."

Ms Browne said: “We would absolutely welcome an additional focus in areas which have higher levels of deprivation, so that would be Bassetlaw, Ashfield and Mansfield.

“When the opportunity to bid arose, Bassetlaw primary schools had access to a resilience and mindfulness programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That provision has ceased now so going forward Bassetlaw will be prioritised.

“Unfortunately we weren’t invited to bid at the last NHS England bidding round.

"We understand that’s because as a local area, we have really good coverage.”

Coun Sinead Anderson (Con) said: “I’d like to know why Ashfield and Mansfield seem to have a lower percentage of schools supported by this, bearing in mind they would be top of the criteria?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Browne responded that NHS England predetermined the initial areas.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) added: “I find it absolutely astonishing that Nottinghamshire was not being invited to bid in the last round.

"It seems very sad with so many children not getting the opportunity at the moment.”