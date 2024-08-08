Family raise vital funds for three Nottinghamshire NHS charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over £2400 has been raised so far for three Nottinghamshire NHS charities following the care provided to Jane Gamble and two other members of her family; her granddaughter being supported at Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Hopewood Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Gamble from Nottinghamshire has always been quick to show appreciation by saying "thank you" to those who help her. However, in the past 2-3 years, there were moments when Jane felt that a simple "thank you" was just not enough. This led her to find a way to give back in any way she could.

Her idea took shape as she decided to undertake a 15-mile charity walk starting from Kings Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, passing through Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s CAMHS unit, Hopewood, and ending at Nottingham City Hospital. Jane completed the walk on Saturday 3 August 2024, which lasted 4 hours and 50 minutes, accompanied by her family (and two dogs!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Jane has raised a staggering £2430.00, which will be shared across the three NHS charities and will go towards investing in new equipment, development projects to staff and patient areas, wellbeing items, and other initiatives to ensure we enhance and provide the best possible experience of care for those using our services.

Jane pictured on the right with granddaughter Amie and her parents. – Malcolm Gamble

Jane said, “We had a fantastic day on our 15-mile walk, enjoying perfect weather and beautiful scenery. Most importantly, we raised significant funds for our three local NHS charities. Our whole family got involved, and their encouragement and support made the day truly special. We're thrilled with the outcome and hope to raise even more with the Go Fund Me page staying open a bit longer."

The Nottinghamshire Healthcare Charity is delighted to be one of the chosen charities. Jane's granddaughter, Amie, received care from the CAMHS Eating Disorders service at Hopewood. While Amie was in the services care, Alexia, a Senior Cognitive Behaviour Psychotherapist, provided her compassionate support through her Autism diagnosis and beyond. As Amie's journey continues, she now faces the future filled with hope and a realisation of her strengths.

The other two charities were Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, which includes Kings Mill Hospital, where Jane's husband, Malcolm, was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Nottingham Hospitals Charity, where Jane underwent a bilateral hip replacement at City Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Devlin, Chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare said, "We are incredibly grateful to Jane and her family for their dedication and hard work during their 15-mile fundraising walk. Their efforts and the funds raised will make a significant difference in supporting our NHS services. It is heartening to see such community spirit and support for our cause."

It’s not too late to donate! Should you wish to contribute to this great cause, please visit Jane’s Go Fund Me page which will remain open for a little longer.

On behalf of Nottinghamshire Healthcare Charity, we extend our gratitude to Jane and her family for their remarkable accomplishment and for raising funds for important local NHS charities.