Executive appointments confirmed to hospitals' Trust Board

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two appointments to its Board of Directors, following a nationwide recruitment drive.

The Trust's Acting Medical Director, Dr Simon Roe, has accepted the Trust’s offer to become its Chief Medical Officer - the Trust's highest ranking medical role.

Dr Roe originally joined Sherwood Forest Hospitals as its Deputy Medical Director from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in November 2023, before he stepped-up to become its Acting Medical Director in May 2024.

He had previously worked clinically for a number of years at Sherwood, as well as having previously served as the Trust's clinical lead for its medicine division in a previous spell at Sherwood.

Simon Illingworth, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Sherwood Forest Hospitals

The role of Medical Director has also been renamed 'Chief Medical Officer' to better align the role to similar roles across the country’s NHS.

Dr Roe takes up the role with immediate effect, having completed the pre-employment checks required of all new appointments to NHS boards of directors.

The Trust has also appointed Simon Illingworth as its Chief Operating Officer - a role that oversees the day-to-day running of the Trust's hospitals.

Simon's appointment follows the news of his predecessor, Rachel Eddie, announcing her plans to leave the Trust this summer after three years in the role.

He will join the Trust on Monday 14 July from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, where he has been serving as its Chief Operating Officer since August 2023.

The appointments follow the extension of Dr David Selwyn's tenure as the Trust's Acting Chief Executive up to the end of March 2026, following the passing of the Trust's Chief Executive Paul Robinson earlier this year.

Graham Ward, who had been serving as the Trust’s Acting Chair since May 2024, has also seen his appointment as the Trust’s substantive Chair was confirmed for a final term to 25 May 2026.

Elsewhere, the Trust's Acting Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Claire Hinchley, has returned to her substantive role in the Trust after acting into an executive role over the past year.

The Chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Graham Ward, said: "The roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer are both vital roles in supporting the thousands of Trust colleagues working to provide the best possible care across our hospitals.

"Sherwood Forest Hospitals is recognised by its own staff as the best NHS acute trust to work for in the East Midlands and one of the best nationally - a reputation that has helped us to attract candidates from across the country to these important roles.

"I am delighted with these appointments, which I am sure will further strengthen and stabilise the Trust's leadership for the future. I cannot wait for them to get started."