However, the region is above the national average for cases of scarlet fever.

Overall across England, rates for both strep A and scarlet fever are four-times higher than usual among children aged one to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average number of strep A cases for England is 0.9 cases per 100,000 for England overall with the East Midlands recording 0.8 cases per 100,000.

Cases of Group strep A in the East Midlands are below the national average for England

Yorkshire and the Humber has England’s highest rates of iGAS, with 1.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent 10-week period.

The north east, north west and south east also have rates above the England average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average number of scarlet fever cases for England is 8.2 per 100,000 with the East Midlands recording higher numbers at 11.9 per 100,000.

The north west, Yorkshire and the Humber and the north east also have scarlet fever rates above the national average for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been seven confirmed deaths of children under 10 from strep A in the UK in recent weeks, with reports over the weekend of the death of a 12-year-old from London.

Parents concerned about a seriously ill child should seek medical advice, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever.

In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five children aged under 10 have died in England, with one death of a child in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual.

"The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive group A strep.

“This is still uncommon, however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Scarlet fever, which is caused by the same bacteria and is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are advised to look out for symptoms in their child like a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will feel like sandpaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad