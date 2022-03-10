At least 146 child self-harm admissions at Sherwood Forest Hospitals last year

Mental health charity YoungMinds said it is ‘deeply concerning’ that hospital admissions for young people self-harming rose to record levels nationally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Digital data shows there were between 146 and 152 admissions for self-harm or self-poisoning for children aged nine to 17 at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, there were about 196 hospitalisations.

And at least 56 admissions were recorded between April and November last year – in the first two-thirds of 2021-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England, at least 20,520 hospital admissions for self-harm or poisoning for youngsters aged nine-17 were recorded last year.

This was up from 20,400 the year before, and the highest number since records began in 2007-08.

Support

YoungMinds said many young people find it hard to ask for help until they each a crisis point, and that even before the Covid-19 crisis began they struggled to access support.

Olly Parker, charity head of external affairs, said: “It is concerning to see hospital admissions for self-harm have risen to their highest since records began.

“The reasons why young people self-harm are often complex, but we know traumatic experiences at a young age – like bereavement, bullying or abuse – can have a huge impact.

“The Government must invest in a network of early support hubs across the country, so all young people starting to struggle with their mental health are able to get support."

Of the admissions last year at SFH, between 131 and 137 were for self-poisoning – excluding alcohol – and between 11 and 17 were for self-harm.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it is committed to supporting the mental wellbeing of young people, including through early intervention and treatment.

A spokeswoman said: “We are training a new dedicated mental health workforce for schools and colleges with mental health support teams to cover an estimated three million children and young people by 2023, and this will include support for pupils who are self-harming.”