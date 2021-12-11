Dozens of alcohol deaths in Notts during pandemic

Deaths directly caused by excess drinking soared by a record 20 per cent across England in 2020 – although they fell in Nottinghamshire.

The ‘devastating increase’ is stark evidence of the pandemic’s impact on people’s drinking patterns, according to charities Drinkaware and Alcohol Change UK.

Public Health England data shows 84 people from Nottinghamshire were among the 6,985 who died from alcohol-specific causes last year – down from 95 recorded in the county in 2019.

Figures suggest 13 in every 100,000 people in England died solely because of alcohol abuse last year – though the rate in Nottinghamshire was lower, at 10.

Dr Richard Piper, Alcohol Change UK chief executive, said as many as one in four people drank more in 2020.

He said: “Evidence shows, for many people, the pandemic and the restrictions placed on our daily lives led to an increase in drinking.

“Any one of us can find ourselves drinking harmfully and everyone deserves to live a full life free from the harm caused by alcohol.

“The harm caused by alcohol goes beyond this unacceptable, avoidable loss of life.

“Millions more suffer from worsened mental and physical health every day as a result of harmful drinking.”

Abuse

During that time, authorities registered a total of 20,500 deaths nationally that were wholly or partially related to alcohol consumption – 292 people lost their lives for this reason locally.

Annabelle Bonus, Drinkaware evidence and impact director, said damaging drinking habits picked up during periods of lockdown may have become ingrained.

She said: “To prevent more lives being destroyed and help address inequalities, the Government must place alcohol harm reduction at the centre of public health priorities."

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said alcohol misuse could have a tragic impact and the Government is committed to supporting those at risk.

He said: “We have announced the largest ever increase in substance misuse treatment and recovery funding, with a £780 million of additional investment over the next three years.

“Work is already under way to address alcohol-related health harms, their impact on people’s life chances and to reduce associated inequalities, including establishing specialist alcohol care teams in hospitals and supporting children of alcohol-dependent parents.”