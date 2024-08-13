Demolition of former Victoria Hospital makes way for new Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce a new milestone in the development of the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at the Mansfield Community Hospital site. In February this year, work commenced on-site at the site in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, and The Trust is excited to share that the derelict building formerly known as Victoria Hospital has now been completely demolished. This demolition opens way for building works set to start later this summer, with a grand opening of the new CDC site anticipated for spring next year.

Hospital patients have already benefited from more than 38,000 extra diagnostic tests before the first brick has been laid for Nottinghamshire’s first CDC. Once fully operational, Mansfield CDC will provide a one-stop shop for patients across Nottinghamshire to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit to help them receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner. As well as delivering thousands more tests each week, the CDC will also create hundreds of job opportunities.

Throughout the demolition process, the Trust have prioritised sustainability and community benefits. As a result of these efforts, the demolition has achieved a 90% recycle rate on the waste generated on-site, with approximately 60% of the loose items within the building having been reclaimed to be re-used and recycled.

Additionally, the building's rubble will be crushed to form the levels for the rebuild works, saving 1,500 tons of imported material. By involving four local contractors in the demolitions works, the Trust ensured that the investment in this project benefits the local community.

Demolition works at Mansfield Community Hospital

Richard Mills, Chief Financial Officer of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said: “Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our demolition process, where we've recycled and reclaimed a significant portion of materials.

“The new site will be built with improved insulation and stricter air leakage limits which will minimise energy losses, leading to a more comfortable and energy-efficient building. Mansfield CDC will also have Solar PV panels installed, which will provide energy savings, making the project both environmentally friendly and cost-effective”

In May 2024, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust submitted an updated planning application for Mansfield CDC. The new plans outline the expansion of diagnostic services, ensuring faster and more convenient access to a variety of tests and investigations. The Trust is anticipating the planning application decision in early September.

Dr James Thomas, the Trust's Clinical Lead for the project, said: "Our new CDC site is designed with the future in mind, incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices. These initiatives will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also ensure a high standard of care for our patients."

For more information on the project, please visit our site at www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/cdc.