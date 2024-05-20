Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday May 17, the team from Mansfield District Council at Pleasley Springs worked together with residents and volunteers to arrange an event to raise much needed funds for Dementia UK.

It is recorded that 1-in-11 people have dementia.

The much needed funds raised from the event will go to support the services and research to support families living with dementia.

The total raised was £676 and still donations are coming in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...