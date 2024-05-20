Dementia UK gets a boost from Pleasley Village
On Friday May 17, the team from Mansfield District Council at Pleasley Springs worked together with residents and volunteers to arrange an event to raise much needed funds for Dementia UK.
It is recorded that 1-in-11 people have dementia.
The much needed funds raised from the event will go to support the services and research to support families living with dementia.
The total raised was £676 and still donations are coming in.
Congratulations to all who organised it, ran it and attended it. You are truly incredible caring people. Feeling the Pleasley Pride. The village with a big heart.