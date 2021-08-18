Young people urged to 'act carefully' as Mansfield and Ashfield amongst highest Covid rates in England

As new figures were released, Mansfield was announced as having the second highest rate of cases per 100,000 people in the country.

Pipped only by Hull, Mansfield are also joined in the top ten by neighbouring Ashfield, with leaders from both councils speaking out about the findings.

Mayor Andy Abrahams has urged the young people of the town to ‘make informed decisions’ and for people to consider taking their vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Andy Abrahams has urged caution

He said: “Coronavirus can affect anyone – we all need to consider the risks, use common sense and follow the national guidance to keep ourselves, our family, friends and work colleagues safe.

"This includes regularly washing your hands or using hand sanitiser and wearing face coverings in crowded places.

“We strongly urge you to take rapid tests regularly if you don’t have symptoms, as you can spread Covid without knowing and, if you do have symptoms, self-isolate and book a PCR test as soon as possible.

“Locally, rates are high among those aged 18 to 22 and we’d strongly urge people in this age group to make informed decisions and act carefully to reduce transmission.

Leader of Ashfield council has also spoken out about the figures

“We recommend that adults of any age as well as young people aged 16 or 17 who have not yet been vaccinated get their jabs as soon as possible as this offers the best possible protection.”

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, also spoke out about the figures.

He said: “With Government restrictions lifting – it would be easy to think that we don’t have to be careful anymore.

"These figures tell a different story however, with figures rising dramatically in places with lower than average vaccination levels like Ashfield and Mansfield.

"Coronavirus doesn’t recognise town boundaries however and it is clear that there is a major problem in North Nottinghamshire.

"That’s why Ashfield should be working with Mansfield to effectively deal with the rising figures.

"The vaccination bus visited Hucknall Town Centre recently and we are pushing for other areas in Ashfield to have a visit.”

Find out where to get vaccinated at https://nottsccg.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.