Worry over vaccine uptake in Broxtowe as 10,000 residents yet to have first jab

More than 10,000 people in Broxtowe are yet to have a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The issue was discussed during an Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee on January 24.

Councillor Steve Carr said: “Broxtowe still has 14 per cent of people who haven’t received a first dose, that’s over 10,000 people. Nineteen per cent haven’t had their second jab and 35 per cent haven’t had their booster jab.

“The figure of 14 per cent of residents in Broxtowe not engaging with the vaccination process has hardly moved for months. It is a worry.

“How can we ensure that the momentum to get people vaccinated carries on when people are picking it up that the Government think the pandemic is over?”

Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, said people who have not taken up the Covid vaccine have often not accepted other vaccines either, such as the flu jab.

Mr Gribbin said: “That often represents the extent to which they are underserved by us. I think part of the answer to your question needs to be not just focusing on the uptake of the Covid vaccines, but actually working with communities to make sure that we spent a little longer listening to what their concerns are.”

Councillor David Martin, who represents Selston and Underwood for the Ashfield Independents, added: “As we come out of Omicron, people are getting Covid weary. It has been more prevalent since New Year’s Eve that the under 40s believe they are more bulletproof.

“They are not using the Track and Trace any more because they are getting apathetic with it. The younger the residents are, the more disregarding they are of the system in place.”

Mr Gribbin concluded the discussion, saying: “Many young people have been impacted really badly by coronavirus over the last two years. I want to thank them for what they have done to stick with the guidance, yes it is onerous.