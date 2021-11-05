Warning as number of positive Covid cases in Ashfield passes the 20,000 mark

According to Government’s figures, 20,081 residents have now tested positive with Covid-19, with 432 deaths in the district.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader, has used the figures to remind residents to remain alert.

He also confirmed that he is continuing his drive to improve access to vaccinations across the district.

Positive Covid-19 cases have now passed 20,000 in Ashfield since the pandemic started

Coun Zadrozny said: "Whilst positive Covid cases are less than they were a month ago – they still remain high.

"We have just over 120,000 residents in our district, one in six of whom have now tested positive for Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has, and continues, to touch the lives of so many people in Ashfield.

"Everybody knows somebody who has tested positive.

"I would repeat my call for people to remain vigilant, wear face masks where appropriate and maintain social distancing where they can.

"To put these figures into perspective – people testing positive for Covid in Ashfield could have filled Mansfield Town’s football ground more than twice over.”

Latest Government figures from across the county show that, apart from Nottingham City, Ashfield has the highest number of positive Covid cases in Nottinghamshire.

In the district, 2.15 per cent of residents who’ve tested positive have died.

This includes Tony Brewer, the former chairman of the council, who died of Covid on April 7 last year.

Additionally, 16 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the Ashfield district have not had their first vaccination and 23 per cent haven’t had the second jab.

Coun Zadrozny added: “We continue to work with the NHS and other health bosses to increase visits from the vaccination bus.

"We have suggested several sites for visits from the bus where vaccination levels are low including the George Street Club in Hucknall and outside Hucknall Library,, as well as the Tin Hat Centre in Selston and Stanton Hill Library.”