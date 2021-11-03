Everyone who is eligible for their top-up jab can now book an appointment online or by ringing 119 for a booster dose if it has been at least six months – 182 days – since they had their second dose of the vaccine.

And those eligible for a booster dose can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up without an appointment.

Walk-in sites include King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, and Mansfield Vaccination Centre, on the former Wickes retail site on Chesterfield Road South.

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme.

Alison Tonge, NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination in the East Midlands.

“People who are eligible can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter, so, if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

More than a million people across the Midlands have already had a booster in the first six weeks since the programme began, including those who are clinically vulnerable and work in health and social care.

And more than six million first and second doses have already been delivered in the East Midlands.

Walk-in centres are also offering vaccinations to young people aged 12-15.

An NHS spokesman said: “The latest evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies shows protection against symptomatic disease falls from 65 per cent, up to 3 months after the second dose, to 45 per cent six months after the second dose for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and from 90 per cent to 65 per cent for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“Protection against hospitalisation falls from 95 per cent to 75 per cent for Oxford/AstraZeneca and 99 per cent to 90 per cent for Pfizer/BioNTech.

“Although the vaccine efficacy against severe disease remains high, it should be noted that a small change can generate a major shift in people requiring hospital care.”