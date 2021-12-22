Walk-in Covid booster jabs available in Kirkby

Walk-in booster vaccinations are available at Ashfield Health Village, on Portland Street, for all people aged over 18 who received their second Covid vaccination dose more than three months ago.

It comes after the local NHS ramped up its vaccination programme to deliver more jabs to the public as quickly as possible – booster jabs are said to be key in fighting the Omicron variant of Covid sweeping the nation.

The new national push has resulted in more appointments being available, more sites opening, and hundreds of staff and volunteers being redeployed to help deliver more vaccinations and help the sites run smoothly.

Ashfield Health Village, Portland Street, Kirkby

Ashfield Health Village vaccination hub is open:

Today, Wednesday, December 22, from 1.30-5.30pm;

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, from 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-5.30pm;

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, from 8.30am-12.30pm;

Wednesday, December 29, from 1.30-5.30pm;

Thursday, December 30, from 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-5.30pm;

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, from 8.30am-12.30pm.