The walk-in booster jabs have been launched at Mansfield Vaccination Centre, at the former Wickes retail store off Chesterfield Road South, and Sutton King’s Mill Hospital today.

Rosa Waddingham, chief nurse for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group revealed the latest weapon in the county’s armoury to fight coronavirus.

She also revealed the situation in the county’s hospitals, saying there had been 50 admissions of Covid over the past seven days up to October 10, compared with 62 the previous week.

Walk-in booster Covid jabs are now available in Mansfield and Sutton.

There was a ‘slight reduction’ in beds occupied by Covid patients, decreasing from 161 on October 5, to 137 beds, but of those, 16 were occupied by people mechanically ventilated in a ‘very critical condition’.

She said: “Our hospitals are still treating a number of unvaccinated people who really are very poorly with Covid 19.

“As we head into the winter, it is really important those most at risk have flu and Covid booster vaccinations.”

Programme

More than 80 per cent of those aged over 18 in Nottinghamshire had received two vaccine doses, she said, while the schools’ vaccination team was preparing to roll-out flu jabs, including a’non-porcine’ vaccine for children.

She said: “Our booster programme is up and running, with more than 32 options for people to have vaccines at 17 pharmacies, 15 primary care open today, with more over the the weekend.

"Most excitingly in our booster programme, from Saturday, you can just walk in to a number of centres, including Mansfield Vaccination Centre and King’s Mill Hospital.”

Jabs are offered to people aged 50, people aged over 16 with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, and health and social care workers.

A person is eligible for a booster if it has been at least six months since they received their second dose of vaccine.

Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS, but, if a person is eligible and has not yet received an invitation, they will be able to walk in at King’s Mill Hospital vaccination site and Mansfield Vaccination Centres.

