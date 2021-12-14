On Wednesday (December 8) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In the Ashfield district, an estimated 14,866 people over 12 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Undefined: readMore

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15. Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Mansfield with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

(Ranked in order of greatest number of unvaccinated people in the Ashfield wards.)

1. 1: Sutton, Forest Side and New Cross In Sutton, Forest Side and New Cross: 1,794 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20 per cent of the over-12 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. 2: Hucknall Town In Hucknall Town 1,433 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 7.8 per cent of the over-12 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. 3: Sutton Central and Leamington In Sutton Central and Leamington 1,131people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 16.9 per cent of the over-12 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. 4: Hucknall North and East In Hucknall North and East1,129 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 12.7 percent of the over-12 population. Photo: Google Photo Sales