Two more Covid-related deaths recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe.
By Sonja Tutty
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A total of 406 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3, up from 404 the previous week.
They were among 15,729 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 and who lived in Broxtowe.
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3, up from 169,882 last week.