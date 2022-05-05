However, due to a technical issue, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in England is lower than expected in the most recent update.

The dashboard shows 390 people had died in the area by Wednesday, May 4, up from 388 on Tuesday.

There was one more death recorded in the period in Ashfield, taking the total to 441 people, alongside two in Bolsover, where the Covid death toll now stands at 265.

A total of 152,433 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by May 3.

The number of people to have died in Newark & Sherwood stands at 304.

They are among 13,900 deaths across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the date of death.