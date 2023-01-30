A total of 430 people had died in Broxtowe borough when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 269, up from 428 on January 19.

They are among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose residence was Broxtowe borough.

A total of 180,091 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.