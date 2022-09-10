Two more Covid deaths in Mansfield and Ashfield over last week
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last eight days in Mansfield and one more in Ashfield.
A total of 418 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 8, up from 417 on August 31.
In Ashfield, the figure is now 493, up from 492 the week before.
They are among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8, up from 164,264 eight days previously.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.