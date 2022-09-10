Two more Covid deaths in Mansfield and Ashfield over last week

A total of 418 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 8, up from 417 on August 31.

In Ashfield, the figure is now 493, up from 492 the week before.

They are among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 165,369 coronavirus deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

