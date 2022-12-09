Three more Covid-related deaths recorded in Mansfield
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mansfield.
9th Dec 2022, 11:45am
A total of 449 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8, up from 446 the week before.
They are among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was Mansfield.
A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.