News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three more Covid-related deaths recorded in Mansfield

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mansfield.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:45am

A total of 449 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8, up from 446 the week before.

They are among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Hide Ad

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was Mansfield.

A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.
Most Popular
Read More
Three in five over-50s in Mansfield receive autumn Covid-19 booster

A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.