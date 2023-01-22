A total of 428 people had died in Broxtowe borough when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19, up from 425 on January 12.

They are among 16,507 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose residence was Broxtowe borough.

A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19, up from 178,133 a week ago.