Three more Covid deaths in Mansfield over last week

A total of 421 people had died in the district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 22, up from 418 on September 15.

No more deaths were recorded in Ashfield over the last week, where the figure remains at 496.

They were among 15,232 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ashfield or Mansfield.

