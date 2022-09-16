Three more Covid deaths in Ashfield over last week

A total of 496 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 15, up from 493 on September 8.

No more deaths were recorded in Mansfield over the last week, where the figure remains at 418.

They were among 15,184 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ashfield or Mansfield.

