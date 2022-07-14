Three more Covid deaths across Mansfield and Ashfield as national total passes 158k

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last week in Mansfield – and two in Ashfield.

By Patrick Jack
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 8:12 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 8:12 am

A total of 405 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, July 13 – up from 404 a week previously.

The figures in Ashfield rose from 458 to 460.

They are among 14,437 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 158,188 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield or Ashfield.

