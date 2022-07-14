Three more Covid deaths across Mansfield and Ashfield as national total passes 158k

A total of 405 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, July 13 – up from 404 a week previously.

The figures in Ashfield rose from 458 to 460.

They are among 14,437 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 158,188 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield or Ashfield.