Thousands of people in Mansfield and Ashfield get Covid booster jab in three weeks

It comes after scientists told the Government boosters are highly effective against hospitalisation for older adults, with second booster jabs for the most vulnerable ruled out for now.

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 5,870 people received a booster or third vaccine dose between December 20 and January 9, bringing the total number of people in Mansfield to get a third shot to 57,404, alongside 68,544 in Ashfield.

It means 61 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Ashfield and 57 per cent in Mansfield have now had a booster.

Across the UK, 35.7 million people have now had a booster or third jab – 62 per cent of over-12s.

Meanwhile, data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 90 per cent effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s.

Protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70 per cent after three months and to 50 per cent after six months.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation Covid immunisation chairman, said: “The data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease.”

As the highly infectious Omicron variant continues to spread, scientists are also looking into the possibility of reducing the isolation period for Covid-19 cases from seven to five days, to reduce the staffing crisis across sectors including health, education and public transport.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England would stick to Plan B, but testing would be increased in key sectors.

Current Plan B measures include the wider wearing of face masks, the mandatory use of Covid passes for access to large venues and a return to working from home.

Mr Johnson said: “We’ll act according to the science, as we always have.

“But what I would say to everybody is Omicron is still out there, it’s incredibly contagious and can be pretty unpleasant.”

He said a high proportion of those in intensive care units with Covid have not been vaccinated.

“It’s absolutely crucial everybody gets their booster – it can make a huge difference," he said.