The number of patients treated for Covid-19 at King's Mill Hospital trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Federica Bedendo, Data Reporter
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:02 am

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 8 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at the trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital.

Across England there were 879 people in hospital with Covid as of June 8, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by five per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11 per cent.

The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 6.

