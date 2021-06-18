The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at King's Mill Hospital trust

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 15 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs King’s Mill Hospital.

Across England there were 1,030 people in hospital with Covid as of June 15, with 187 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 64 per cent.

The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 13.

This was up from one in the previous seven days.