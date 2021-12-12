Sutton and Mansfield hospitals treating 40 patients for Covid

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, as well as Newark Hospital – was caring for 40 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, December 7, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.

The number of SFH trust beds occupied by people who had tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 17 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 48.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs units across the county, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 20 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 15 the previous week .

Across England there were 6,027 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 779 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent.

The figures also show that 46 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH sites in the week to December 5, up from 27 in the previous seven days, while five new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare sites, down from seven in the previous seven days.