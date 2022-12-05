A total of 416 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 1, up from 410 seven days’ previously.

They are among 15,987 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Broxtowe.

A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1