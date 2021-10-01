Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 35 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated for coronavirus in one of the trust’s three hospitals – Mansfield, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark – by 8am on September 28 was up from 33 on the same day last week.

The number of trust beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased 13 per cent in the last month – 28 days ago, there were 31.

Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Kings Mill Hospital during the pandemic.

The number of Covid patients hospitalised nationally has dropped 19 per cent in the last month, while the number on mechanical ventilators has fallen 23 per cent.

The figures also show 44 new Covid patients were admitted to trust hospitals in the week to September 26, up from 35 in the previous week.