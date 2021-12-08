Sherwood Forest Hospitals celebrates a year since first patient received Covid-19 vaccine in North Notts

On Tuesday 8 December 2021, 81-year-old Ann from Sutton-in-Ashfield helped the Trust make history as Sherwood Forest Hospitals began vaccinating patients against coronavirus at its hospital hub.

Since that day, the hub has administered more than 178,000 vaccines.

Ann returned to the vaccination hub today, December 8, to help the vaccination team mark a year of administering the vaccine to the community.

(L-R) Ann Allen, Judy Hardwick and Kim Kirk, vaccine hub lead.

She said: “I felt very privileged to be the first person to receive the vaccine in the area.

"My family and I were very relieved that I was getting some protection against the virus, as I had been isolating for the majority of 2020.

“It was lovely to be invited back to the vaccination hub to thank the team involved in vaccinating so many people and join in with their celebrations.”

It was particularly special for Ann to be the first person vaccinated, as she used to be a physiotherapy assistant at King’s Mill Hospital for 27 years.

Executive Lead for Vaccinations at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Clare Teeney, said: “It was such a momentous day for the Trust when we vaccinated our first patient, Ann.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our colleagues who have been involved in the vaccination efforts across the county.

"We really have pulled together as a system to ensure that our community has been able to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Judy Hardwick who has been working at the King’s Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub, added: “It has been brilliant to be part of the team that made history by vaccinating the first person in our area.

"We have seen so many people come for their vaccine from all walks of life, some people have been quite emotional, as it has meant an end to them isolating or feeling as scared about the virus.

“The team have been brilliant to work with and we have seen so many come forward to help us when we needed it by volunteering, it’s been a real team effort and it has been fantastic to be part of it all.”

