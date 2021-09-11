Rise in patients being treated for Covid at Sutton's King's Mill Hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was up from 31 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at SFH – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 94 per cent in the last four weeks, as 28 days ago, there were 18.

The figures also show that 36 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH centres in the week to September 5, down from 52 in the previous seven days.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Across England there were 6,244 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 885 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 23 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 13 per cent.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, down from 18 on the same day the previous week.

The number of trust beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has fallen by 13 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

The figures show that no new Covid patients were admitted to the trust in the week to September 5, compared with seven the previous week.