It comes after the local NHS ramped up its vaccination programme to deliver more jabs to the public as quickly as possible.

The new national push has resulted in more appointments being available, more sites opening, and hundreds of staff and volunteers being redeployed to help deliver more vaccinations.

The public are now being urged to book an appointment or walk into certain sites for a booster if they have not had one already.

More than 85,000 Covid jabs were administered in Nottinghamshire last week. Photo: Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images

NHS bosses have confirmed there are more than 45,000 appointments available up until New Year’s Eve, with more being added every day.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group accountable officer, said: “Last week was a record week of vaccinations in Nottinghamshire.

“That is an incredible testament to our vaccination teams, who are working extremely hard.

“We have plenty of appointments available to be booked and have opened three new sites specifically for walk-ins, so there are plenty of options available for the public to get their jab.

“I urge anyone who hasn’t yet had a booster to get one as soon as possible.

“You may experience a sore arm and feel a bit achy, but that is far better than being poorly for up to 10 days with Covid-19 and face the prospect of having more complications such as long Covid.”

The public can book their booster on 119 or by visiting the NHS website here.