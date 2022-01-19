Quarter of teens double jabbed in Mansfield

The UK Government called for teenagers to get their second jab ahead of their return to school after the Christmas break, in an effort to tackle the Omicron wave.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended those aged 16-17 receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12-15 just before Christmas.

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1,070 people aged 16 and 17 in Mansfield had received two jabs by January 16 – at least 44 per cent of the age group, alongside 1,353, or 48 per cent in Ashfield.

Across England, 52 per cent of young people aged 12-15 have had at least one dose of the Covid jab.

A further 1,283 of those aged 12-15 in Ashfield had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date, equating to 21 per cent of the age group, compared with 760, or 14 per cent in Mansfield.

It means 1,830 under-18s in Mansfield are double-jabbed – at least 24 per cent of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database. They are among 4,539, 59 per cent, who had received a first dose by January 16.

In Ashfield, 2,636 under-18s in Ashfield are double-jabbed, at least 30 per cent of the age group and among the 5,525, or 62 per cent, who had received a first dose by January 16.

Polarising

John Jolly, chief executive at charity Parentkind, said, while measures such as face coverings in schools and vaccines for under 18s were ‘inevitably polarising’ among parents, their research showed the majority wanted their child’s educational experience to return to some form of normality.

Across England, 52 per cent of those aged 12-15 have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 9 per cent who have received two.

The rates for those aged 16-17 stood at 66 per cent for a first dose and 45 per cent for second jabs by January 16.

A Government spokesperson said getting children vaccinated was helping to keep schools open for face-to-face lessons.

They added: “The scientific evidence is clear, vaccines are the best way to protect young people and their friends and family from Omicron."

The UK Government has now also opened booster bookings for those aged 16-17 and for clinically vulnerable youngsters aged 12-15.

Nick Hulme, NHS vaccination programme lead for young people aged 12-15, said: “The booster has been proven to give substantial levels of protection against Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant, so it is vital that our youngest and most at-risk get their top-up dose of protection as soon as possible.

“I am delighted we can kick off this stage of the rollout.

“As soon as you receive the invitation from your local NHS team or GP, please do take up the offer and bring your child forward for their all-important protection as soon as you can.”